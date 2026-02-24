York Water (YORW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect York Water to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. York Water has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of York Water by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Odyssean LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in York Water by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in York Water by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, York Water currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company’s principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company’s service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

