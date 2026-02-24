JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $89.14 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,033,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $89,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer. NULV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

