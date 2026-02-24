HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after buying an additional 154,612 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 532,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 101,776 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,779,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 435,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds. GSST was launched on Apr 15, 2019 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.