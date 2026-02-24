Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 110,228 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Generation Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,228 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,628,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,554 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,584,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,533 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised Microchip Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.