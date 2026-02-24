Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.02. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTEK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 72,895 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) is a specialty technology and engineering company focused on developing and supplying clean air solutions for the power generation and industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and markets proprietary chemical reagents and process control systems that help customers reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), mercury and other air pollutants. Its technology platform combines advanced process modeling, plant optimization software and field testing services to help utilities and industrial facilities comply with environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency.

Fuel Tech’s core product lines include selective catalytic reduction (SCR) optimization systems, activated carbon injection solutions for mercury capture, and sorbent enhancement additives for flue gas desulfurization processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.