JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 412,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $83,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,998,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,745 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,785,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $603,941.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,185.44. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

