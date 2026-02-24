Advantage Energy (AAVVF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $174.7190 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAVVF. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy’s asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy’s operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

