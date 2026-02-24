Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $16.00

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.2857.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 191,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,147,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,728,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,098,965.52. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,254.61. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,815 shares of company stock worth $2,804,824. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,418.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The company had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Vir and Astellas agreed a global strategic collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize VIR?5500, with Vir receiving $335M upfront/near-term and up to $1.37B additional milestones plus tiered ex-U.S. royalties — this provides significant non-dilutive capital and external commercialization firepower. Astellas and Vir press release

Vir and Astellas agreed a global strategic collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize VIR?5500, with Vir receiving $335M upfront/near-term and up to $1.37B additional milestones plus tiered ex-U.S. royalties — this provides significant non-dilutive capital and external commercialization firepower. Positive Sentiment: Updated Phase 1 data for VIR?5500 show the PSMA-targeting, PRO?XTEN dual?masked T?cell engager is well tolerated and demonstrates promising anti-tumor activity in heavily pretreated mCRPC patients — clinical de?risking that supports the deal value and future milestones. Phase 1 results

Updated Phase 1 data for VIR?5500 show the PSMA-targeting, PRO?XTEN dual?masked T?cell engager is well tolerated and demonstrates promising anti-tumor activity in heavily pretreated mCRPC patients — clinical de?risking that supports the deal value and future milestones. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: media reported a large intraday rally after the deal/news (some outlets cited ~65% move), reflecting investor enthusiasm for the deal and clinical readout. Expect continued volatility as investors digest deal economics and data. Market reaction article

Market reaction: media reported a large intraday rally after the deal/news (some outlets cited ~65% move), reflecting investor enthusiasm for the deal and clinical readout. Expect continued volatility as investors digest deal economics and data. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat estimates: Vir reported EPS of ($0.31) vs. consensus ($0.42) and revenue of $64.1M vs. $19.9M consensus — revenue rose ~418% YoY, likely driven by collaboration / licensing activity, improving near-term cash outlook. Earnings press release

Quarterly results beat estimates: Vir reported EPS of ($0.31) vs. consensus ($0.42) and revenue of $64.1M vs. $19.9M consensus — revenue rose ~418% YoY, likely driven by collaboration / licensing activity, improving near-term cash outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate update & conference call materials were released alongside results (slide deck and call), offering details on pipeline prioritization and financial guidance — important for parsing runway and milestone timing. Corporate update

Corporate update & conference call materials were released alongside results (slide deck and call), offering details on pipeline prioritization and financial guidance — important for parsing runway and milestone timing. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positives, Vir remains unprofitable with a large negative net margin and negative ROE; analysts note losses persist as R&D and commercialization costs continue — monitor cash burn, milestone timing, and whether collaboration revenue meaningfully offsets future spending. Analyst note on losses

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell?based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID?19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

