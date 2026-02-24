Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,926.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 467,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,816.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,543 shares of company stock valued at $55,709 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 375,620 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,445,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after buying an additional 2,383,902 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,072,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,930,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 986,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

