NeuroPace (NPCE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $24.7910 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NeuroPace Stock Up 1.5%

NeuroPace stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 86.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in NeuroPace by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 755.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc is a medical device company based in Mountain View, California, that develops innovative neuromodulation systems for the treatment of neurological disorders. Founded in the late 1990s out of research at Stanford University, the company’s mission centers on delivering closed-loop, “smart” therapies that monitor and respond to electrical activity in the brain. In 2020, NeuroPace completed its initial public offering and now trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker NPCE.

The company’s flagship product, the RNS® System, is an implantable device designed for adults with medically refractory focal epilepsy.

