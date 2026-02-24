GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Geopark Ltd $GPRK

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Geopark during the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Geopark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geopark by 73.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 210,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geopark by 42.7% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Geopark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Geopark from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Geopark to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geopark Stock Performance

NYSE GPRK opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Geopark Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

About Geopark

Geopark Ltd. (NYSE:GPRK) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company’s strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company’s core operations are centered in Colombia’s Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

