GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $544,000 in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Down 3.5%

TWI opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWI

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel?and?tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.