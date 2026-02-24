GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $513,000 Stake in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 76.7% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Home BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Home BancShares by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 4,480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $157,877.94. Following the sale, the director owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,894.80. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home BancShares Trading Down 3.9%

HOMB opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $282.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Home BancShares Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

