Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vox Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VOXR opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $378.75 million, a PE ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

