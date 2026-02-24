AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
AGI Price Performance
AGBK opened at $11.92 on Friday. AGI has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
