AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) versus Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) Critical Contrast

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI – Get Free Report) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrive AI and AirSculpt Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrive AI N/A N/A -$4.54 million ($0.19) -5.61 AirSculpt Technologies $157.55 million 0.65 -$8.25 million ($0.30) -5.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrive AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AirSculpt Technologies. Arrive AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AirSculpt Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arrive AI and AirSculpt Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrive AI 1 0 1 0 2.00 AirSculpt Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

Arrive AI presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,026.76%. AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Arrive AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arrive AI is more favorable than AirSculpt Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Arrive AI and AirSculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrive AI N/A -218.95% -106.29% AirSculpt Technologies -11.41% -14.30% -5.92%

About Arrive AI

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc. on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc. on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones. We have not started conducting commercial operations and we had no revenues for fiscal years 2022, 2023 or 2024. Arrive executed an exclusive patent license agreement on May 26, 2020 with its CEO, Mr. O’Toole and amended in December 2024 and March 2025, whereby Mr. O’Toole granted Arrive rights to use, sell, manufacture and otherwise commercialize certain technologies relating to secured drone delivery ALM mailboxes in exchange for license fees. Such technologies helped jumpstart our business operations and will continue to play such a critical role in our growth that we became heavily reliant on the right to use them. Our corporate address is in Fishers, Indiana.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

