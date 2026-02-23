Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNAF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Medicenna Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MDNAF – Get Free Report) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medicenna Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -142.13% -90.31% Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -$8.48 million -6.39 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors $431.82 million -$67.77 million -10.59

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medicenna Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medicenna Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Medicenna Therapeutics Competitors 4898 9967 15991 376 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.59%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medicenna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 5.43, meaning that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics competitors beat Medicenna Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA55, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial to treat rGBM; MDNA109, an enhanced version of IL-2 to activate and proliferate the immune cells needed to fight cancer; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and graft versus host disease (GvHD); MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist to treat solid tumors; and MDNA132, an IL-13 Superkine to chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) platform. In addition, it provides BiSKITs platform to develop designer Superkines by fusing them to other proteins, antibodies, or naked IL-2, IL-4, and IL-13 Superkines. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

