JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $295.10 and last traded at $297.4960. Approximately 12,856,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,403,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.79.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.05 and its 200-day moving average is $308.22. The firm has a market cap of $802.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

