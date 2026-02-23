Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $372.08 million for the quarter. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.9%

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.63. 325,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.09.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.