SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.7750, with a volume of 123727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 188,762,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,117,000 after buying an additional 2,759,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,238,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,602,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,420,000 after purchasing an additional 523,944 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,119,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 340,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,858,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,991 shares during the period.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

