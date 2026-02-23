SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.7750, with a volume of 123727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.
