iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.61 and last traded at $96.5890, with a volume of 859565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.35.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3347 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

