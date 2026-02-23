iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.61 and last traded at $96.5890, with a volume of 859565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.35.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3347 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).
