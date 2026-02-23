Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 5200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

