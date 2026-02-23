Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 23rd

Hut 8, Tempus AI, and Upstart are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Artificial intelligence stocks” are shares of companies that develop, sell, or heavily use AI technologies—including firms that create AI software, hardware, cloud services, or applications that rely on machine learning and data analytics. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the potential growth of AI-driven markets but often carry higher volatility, valuation uncertainty, and concentration risk tied to the technology’s adoption and competitive landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Featured Stories