SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $54.6680, with a volume of 34759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $109.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. This trade represents a 15.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.