Insider Selling: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Edward Robison III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $42,208.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,925. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Edward Robison III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, January 27th, Kenneth Edward Robison III sold 500 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $24,670.00.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 2.0%

PLBC traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. 22,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,521. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.40%.The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 44,800.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 408.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plumas Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLBC

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California’s rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank’s product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.