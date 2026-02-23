Head to Head Analysis: Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) versus Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Mining 0 3 17 2 2.95 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Barrick Mining currently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Barrick Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barrick Mining is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Mining 29.45% 12.10% 8.47% Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Mining $16.96 billion 4.87 $4.99 billion $2.93 16.81 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51

Barrick Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Barrick Mining has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.8% of Barrick Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Barrick Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Barrick Mining beats Augusta Gold on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

