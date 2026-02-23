Biosig Technologies (STEX) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biosig Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biosig Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Biosig Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biosig Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Biosig Technologies Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Biosig Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biosig Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biosig Technologies $13,000.00 -$10.33 million -1.59 Biosig Technologies Competitors $60.44 million -$32.15 million 4.38

This table compares Biosig Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biosig Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Biosig Technologies. Biosig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Biosig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biosig Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biosig Technologies N/A N/A -64.96% Biosig Technologies Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Risk & Volatility

Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biosig Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biosig Technologies competitors beat Biosig Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Biosig Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company’s proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Biosig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biosig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.