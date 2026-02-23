Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 506580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim set a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 31,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $2,396,175.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 342,703 shares in the company, valued at $26,110,541.57. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 339,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,820,344.77. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 256,887 shares of company stock valued at $19,276,805 in the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

