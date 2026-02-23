COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 5,780 shares.The stock last traded at $9.23 and had previously closed at $9.17.

CICOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

