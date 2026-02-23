Philip Morris International (PM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM):
- 2/23/2026 – Philip Morris International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Philip Morris International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $181.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Philip Morris International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Philip Morris International was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 1/22/2026 – Philip Morris International had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.
- 1/10/2026 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.
PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.