Philip Morris International (PM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM):

2/23/2026 – Philip Morris International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Philip Morris International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $181.50 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Philip Morris International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Philip Morris International was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/22/2026 – Philip Morris International had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

1/10/2026 – Philip Morris International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Get Philip Morris International Inc alerts:

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.