Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.76 and last traded at $58.7870. 867,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,801,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 5.5%
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 2.67%.Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.
The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.