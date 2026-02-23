Reviewing Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) and Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER)

Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER – Get Free Report) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Z-Trim and Darling Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 0.00 Darling Ingredients 1 1 10 1 2.85

Darling Ingredients has a consensus price target of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Darling Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Z-Trim and Darling Ingredients”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Darling Ingredients $6.14 billion 1.33 $62.80 million $0.39 132.33

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Z-Trim.

Profitability

This table compares Z-Trim and Darling Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A Darling Ingredients 1.02% 2.44% 1.23%

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Z-Trim on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Z-Trim

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

