Peapod Lane Capital LLC Buys 825,713 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. $NNDM

Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 116.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,713 shares during the period. Nano Dimension makes up approximately 2.2% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Immersion Corp increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 343.3% in the second quarter. Immersion Corp now owns 6,020,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,849,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 204,120 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 96.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 656,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 322,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NNDM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nano Dimension from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.00 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is a provider of advanced additive manufacturing solutions tailored for the electronics industry. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, the company develops integrated hardware, software and material platforms designed to accelerate the design and production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and conformal electronic devices. Its flagship DragonFly printers use patented inkjet-based 3D printing technology to produce multi-layer PCB prototypes in a single build process, reducing lead times and enabling rapid design iterations.

In addition to its 3D printing systems, Nano Dimension offers a suite of proprietary conductive and dielectric inks, as well as workflow software that connects designers, engineers and manufacturers.

