Private Advisory Group LLC Has $911,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $7,461,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 46,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,588.92. The trade was a 50.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.4%

NRG stock opened at $179.17 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

