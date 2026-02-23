Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,984.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.4% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

BA stock opened at $232.01 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

