MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect MPC Container Ships ASA to post earnings of $0.0835 per share and revenue of $109.9430 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPZZF opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

MPC Container Ships ASA operates as a pure?play container vessel owner and charterer, specializing in the acquisition and long?term chartering of modern container ships. Incorporated in Norway, the company focuses on securing a diversified fleet of gearless vessels, which are then chartered out to established liner operators under fixed?rate time and bareboat agreements. This asset?light model allows MPC Container Ships to benefit from contracted cash flows while mitigating exposure to spot market volatility.

The company’s fleet consists of medium?sized container vessels ranging in capacity from approximately 1,000 TEU to 4,500 TEU, with an emphasis on younger, fuel?efficient ships.

