Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Connectm Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.17.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:CNTM) is a provider of advanced communications and cybersecurity solutions tailored to aerospace, defense, government and critical infrastructure markets. The company specializes in secure voice, data and video transmission platforms, offering both off-the-shelf hardware and software-defined systems designed to meet stringent military and regulatory requirements. Its product suite includes satellite communications terminals, tactical radio systems, data link technologies and cyber-defense tools aimed at supporting mission-critical, real-time operations.

In addition to its core product offerings, Connectm delivers comprehensive systems integration and lifecycle support services.

