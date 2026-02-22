Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,371,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dollar General by 15,369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,298 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10,936.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Dollar General by 845.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,178,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $150.56 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Dollar General from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

