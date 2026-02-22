Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $546,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $236.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $275.00 price target on Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Generac from $186.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.19.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

