Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $91.24 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $91,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $922.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $922.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

