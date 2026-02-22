GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 118,426 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,426 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $27,300.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,379,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,738,000.95. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $36,951.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,625.44. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,808. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $14.01 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.