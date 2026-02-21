Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 13,500 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.10.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

