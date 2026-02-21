Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,587 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.25. Hecla Mining Company has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 price objective on Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,705.40. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. This represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

