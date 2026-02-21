Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 361,231 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.43% of Avery Dennison worth $1,683,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126,704 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,018.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.7%

AVY stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $197.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Avery Dennison News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate slightly (to $2.78 from $2.77), signaling a tiny upward revision to mid?2027 expectations; Zacks also published a FY2028 view of $11.85/ share which implies longer?term growth. (These longer?range upgrades can support optimism about future earnings power.)

Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate slightly (to $2.78 from $2.77), signaling a tiny upward revision to mid?2027 expectations; Zacks also published a FY2028 view of $11.85/ share which implies longer?term growth. (These longer?range upgrades can support optimism about future earnings power.) Neutral Sentiment: Recent sector comparison pieces unpacking Avery’s Q4 results versus other industrial packaging stocks provide context for investors evaluating competitive positioning and margins — useful but not immediate catalysts. Unpacking Q4 Earnings: Avery Dennison Q4 Earnings Highlights: Avery Dennison

Recent sector comparison pieces unpacking Avery’s Q4 results versus other industrial packaging stocks provide context for investors evaluating competitive positioning and margins — useful but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near?term quarterly EPS estimates: Q2 2026 to $2.58 (from $2.64), Q3 2026 to $2.53 (from $2.56), Q4 2026 to $2.60 (from $2.71) and Q2 2027 to $2.77 (from $2.83). These downward revisions indicate weaker near?term expectations that could pressure short?term sentiment.

Zacks cut several near?term quarterly EPS estimates: Q2 2026 to $2.58 (from $2.64), Q3 2026 to $2.53 (from $2.56), Q4 2026 to $2.60 (from $2.71) and Q2 2027 to $2.77 (from $2.83). These downward revisions indicate weaker near?term expectations that could pressure short?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its FY2026 forecast to $10.15 from $10.39, reflecting the aggregate impact of the quarter cuts — a headwind for investors focused on this fiscal year’s EPS trajectory and valuation.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.