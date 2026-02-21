Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 445,398 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,398 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $457,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $314.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.92.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and brokers have raised price targets and highlighted AI/cloud upside (UBS, Canaccord), citing Gemini adoption and generative?AI capex that could add meaningful cloud revenue. UBS generative AI capex note

Analysts and brokers have raised price targets and highlighted AI/cloud upside (UBS, Canaccord), citing Gemini adoption and generative?AI capex that could add meaningful cloud revenue. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet committed to a major $15B America?India Connect initiative and announced partnerships (Zillow, Sea) that expand Gemini/Cloud into verticals — positive for long?term cloud/ads monetization and market reach. America-India Connect announcement

Alphabet committed to a major $15B America?India Connect initiative and announced partnerships (Zillow, Sea) that expand Gemini/Cloud into verticals — positive for long?term cloud/ads monetization and market reach. Positive Sentiment: Notable institutional buying from hedge funds (e.g., Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking) signals conviction in Alphabet’s AI/Cloud thesis and can support the stock through execution milestones. Appaloosa increases stake

Notable institutional buying from hedge funds (e.g., Appaloosa/Tepper, Altimeter, Viking) signals conviction in Alphabet’s AI/Cloud thesis and can support the stock through execution milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Product demos (Gemini AI coach, music features) and consumer launches (Pixel device with AI features) improve user engagement and positioning but are not immediate revenue drivers. Gemini demo on CNBC

Product demos (Gemini AI coach, music features) and consumer launches (Pixel device with AI features) improve user engagement and positioning but are not immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for February shows anomalies (zeros/NaN) and provides no clear bearish signal at present; treat the statistic cautiously until reconciled.

Reported short?interest data for February shows anomalies (zeros/NaN) and provides no clear bearish signal at present; treat the statistic cautiously until reconciled. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: senior execs disclosed sizable sales (Sundar Pichai, John Kent Walker), which markets often view as a modest near?term negative signal despite normal tax/liquidity reasons. Pichai sale filing Walker sale filing

Insider selling: senior execs disclosed sizable sales (Sundar Pichai, John Kent Walker), which markets often view as a modest near?term negative signal despite normal tax/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Legal/IP risk: prosecutors have charged engineers in an alleged scheme to steal Google trade secrets and pass files abroad — reputational and security concerns that could invite regulatory scrutiny. Trade-secrets indictment

Legal/IP risk: prosecutors have charged engineers in an alleged scheme to steal Google trade secrets and pass files abroad — reputational and security concerns that could invite regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Execution/supply risks: DeepMind’s CEO warned that memory?chip shortages constrain agentic AI research/deployment, which could slow rollout timing or raise costs for compute?intensive initiatives. DeepMind chip shortage comments

Execution/supply risks: DeepMind’s CEO warned that memory?chip shortages constrain agentic AI research/deployment, which could slow rollout timing or raise costs for compute?intensive initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Several institutional investors disclosed trims (Pershing Square, Longview, others). Broad portfolio rebalancing can weigh on near?term sentiment even if longer?term AI momentum remains. Pershing Square trim

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.