Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,829,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $109,896,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 811.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,818,000 after purchasing an additional 818,245 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 45.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,251,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,140,000 after buying an additional 703,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,033,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,701,000 after buying an additional 481,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $110.37 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

