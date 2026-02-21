Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,254.40. The trade was a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $408.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.16. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.