221,108 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 221,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 31.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UEC shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.22. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

