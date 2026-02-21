270,275 Shares in QuantumScape Corporation $QS Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 270,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 538.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded the stock, which could provide short-term analyst support and buying interest. HSBC upgrade

HSBC upgraded the stock, which could provide short-term analyst support and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market and sector stories (dividend moves at large utilities/REITs/restaurants) are unlikely to directly affect QS, but they can shift investor risk appetite away from speculative EV/technology plays like QuantumScape. Market dividend roundup

Broader market and sector stories (dividend moves at large utilities/REITs/restaurants) are unlikely to directly affect QS, but they can shift investor risk appetite away from speculative EV/technology plays like QuantumScape. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by senior executives: CTO Timothy Holme sold multiple blocks (~195,000 shares across Feb. 19–20) reducing his stake by ~10% (SEC filing). Holme SEC filing

Large insider selling by senior executives: CTO Timothy Holme sold multiple blocks (~195,000 shares across Feb. 19–20) reducing his stake by ~10% (SEC filing). Negative Sentiment: Director Jeffrey Straubel also sold 27,106 shares (Feb. 19), an ~11% cut to his holdings — further signaling insider liquidity taking place. Straubel SEC filing

Director Jeffrey Straubel also sold 27,106 shares (Feb. 19), an ~11% cut to his holdings — further signaling insider liquidity taking place. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction to recent financials: coverage notes QuantumScape posted an unimpressive quarter (slight EPS miss, flat revenue) and shares went into a multiday slide afterward — that weak operating update plus elevated insider selling likely pressured the stock. Coverage of session losses

QS stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. QuantumScape Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $103,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,485,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,611.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 27,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $192,452.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 212,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,573.60. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,223,218 shares of company stock worth $46,786,389 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.98.

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

