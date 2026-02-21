First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 25th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.
The fund primarily invests in U.S.
